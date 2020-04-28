Executive Wealth Management LLC Has $741,000 Stock Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Executive Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 32.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,765 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Amgen by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,337,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,518,844,000 after buying an additional 1,743,084 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,116,210,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Amgen by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,226,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,322,385,000 after purchasing an additional 236,791 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,489,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,903,776,000 after purchasing an additional 91,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,029,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,413,704,000 after purchasing an additional 103,548 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $242.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $210.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.30 and a 52 week high of $244.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,660.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,689 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,753. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $252.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Amgen from $277.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Guggenheim began coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $173.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.20.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Featured Article: What are CEFs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Short Interest in China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc Drops By 29.1%
Short Interest in China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc Drops By 29.1%
Short Interest in Taitron Components Inc. Rises By 61.4%
Short Interest in Taitron Components Inc. Rises By 61.4%
Short Interest in Verona Pharma plc Decreases By 33.3%
Short Interest in Verona Pharma plc Decreases By 33.3%
Credit Suisse Group’s “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Credit Suisse Group’s “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Executive Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF
Executive Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF
Comstock Resources Given New $9.00 Price Target at SunTrust Banks
Comstock Resources Given New $9.00 Price Target at SunTrust Banks


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report