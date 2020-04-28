Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) PT Lowered to $62.00

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) had its price objective cut by Cowen from $85.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CDAY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ceridian HCM from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued an outperformer rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ceridian HCM from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Ceridian HCM from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.18.

Shares of CDAY stock opened at $54.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Ceridian HCM has a 1 year low of $38.40 and a 1 year high of $79.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.72 and a beta of 1.75.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $221.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.15 million. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 1.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 3,900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total transaction of $283,725,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Arthur Gitajn sold 86,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $6,580,055.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,464,520.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDAY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 35.4% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the first quarter worth about $6,042,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 29.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 31.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 940,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,430,000 after purchasing an additional 223,491 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter worth about $1,124,000. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

