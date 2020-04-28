Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Given New $11.00 Price Target at SunTrust Banks

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) had its target price lowered by SunTrust Banks from $21.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BRX. Compass Point raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $21.50 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.18.

Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $9.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.37. Brixmor Property Group has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $22.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.14 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 23.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.69%.

In related news, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.43 per share, with a total value of $134,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,025,776.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 6,368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $130,671.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $289,625. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 72,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 55,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 29,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 40,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

