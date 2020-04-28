Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bausch Health Companies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.22.
Shares of Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $18.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of -3.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.23. Bausch Health Companies has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $31.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.94.
In other Bausch Health Companies news, Director Schutter Richard U. De acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.08 per share, with a total value of $115,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 279,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,445,090. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christina Ackermann acquired 4,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.25 per share, with a total value of $80,117.50. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 87,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,221.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 10,490 shares of company stock valued at $215,516. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $864,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 5.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 215,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after purchasing an additional 10,537 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,203,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 375.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 950,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,452,000 after purchasing an additional 750,922 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 105,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. 63.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bausch Health Companies Company Profile
Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.
