Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bausch Health Companies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.22.

Shares of Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $18.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of -3.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.23. Bausch Health Companies has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $31.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 20.79% and a positive return on equity of 68.06%. Bausch Health Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, Director Schutter Richard U. De acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.08 per share, with a total value of $115,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 279,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,445,090. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christina Ackermann acquired 4,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.25 per share, with a total value of $80,117.50. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 87,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,221.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 10,490 shares of company stock valued at $215,516. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $864,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 5.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 215,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after purchasing an additional 10,537 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,203,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 375.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 950,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,452,000 after purchasing an additional 750,922 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 105,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. 63.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

