Executive Wealth Management LLC Has $2.57 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 255.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,585 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000.

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $16.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.57 and its 200-day moving average is $14.83. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $12.12 and a 52 week high of $16.69.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

