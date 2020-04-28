Clarius Group LLC Acquires 428 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 31,040,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,970,781,000 after acquiring an additional 8,116,737 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,435,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,816,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,840 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,214,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $584,248,000 after acquiring an additional 195,516 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,133,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $389,398,000 after acquiring an additional 716,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,490,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,094,000 after acquiring an additional 182,061 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XEL. UBS Group lowered their target price on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America upgraded Xcel Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.93.

XEL stock opened at $65.47 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.83. Xcel Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $72.14.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

