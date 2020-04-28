EULAV Asset Management Invests $8.19 Million in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

EULAV Asset Management purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,187,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,189,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,737,438,000 after buying an additional 340,415 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $1,651,472,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,875,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $938,479,000 after buying an additional 118,311 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,382,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $819,177,000 after buying an additional 148,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,588,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,920,000 after buying an additional 305,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $212.40 per share, for a total transaction of $212,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,504,092. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David L. Porges bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $274.67 per share, with a total value of $824,010.00. Insiders sold a total of 19,671 shares of company stock worth $4,750,035 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NEE. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.40.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $243.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $117.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $230.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.38. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $174.80 and a 52 week high of $283.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.38%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

