Executive Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Executive Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 38.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 171,210 shares during the quarter. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Executive Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Executive Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $6,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,610,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,782,000 after acquiring an additional 71,440 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,026,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,256,000 after purchasing an additional 275,801 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $116,911,000. CLS Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 1,592,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,779,000 after purchasing an additional 508,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,102,000.

RODM opened at $23.06 on Tuesday. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a twelve month low of $18.76 and a twelve month high of $29.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.13.

