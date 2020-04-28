Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) is Executive Wealth Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 171.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,334 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises about 1.7% of Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $9,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BND opened at $87.26 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $76.49 and a 1-year high of $89.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.77 and a 200-day moving average of $84.84.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

