Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Has $2.75 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,124,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,547,000 after purchasing an additional 88,054 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,959,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,481,000 after purchasing an additional 123,354 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 17,901.8% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,934,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,021,000 after purchasing an additional 10,873,382 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 41.8% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,469,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,139 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,786,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,483,000 after purchasing an additional 22,489 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $177.05 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $133.57 and a 12-month high of $202.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $161.06 and its 200-day moving average is $176.17.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

