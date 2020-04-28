Clarius Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Clarius Group LLC lessened its position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HSBC. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in HSBC during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in HSBC by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 49,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in HSBC by 29,647.5% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 11,859 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in HSBC by 151.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in HSBC by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HSBC. Societe Generale downgraded HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BNP Paribas downgraded HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded HSBC from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of NYSE HSBC opened at $25.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $101.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $23.95 and a 52-week high of $44.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.04.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.60 billion. HSBC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 7.13%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.27%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

