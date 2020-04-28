Clarius Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Clarius Group LLC cut its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,307 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in SAP during the 4th quarter worth about $5,025,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SAP during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in SAP during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SAP during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in SAP during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

SAP stock opened at $116.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.13. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $90.89 and a 1 year high of $140.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $139.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.02.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. SAP had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $1.7119 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 0.9%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SAP. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on SAP from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on SAP in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on SAP from $168.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SAP has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

