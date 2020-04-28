Clarius Group LLC Has $266,000 Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 975 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Illumina by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,739,707 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $5,884,971,000 after acquiring an additional 481,804 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Illumina by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,986,271 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,649,365,000 after acquiring an additional 78,667 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,468,093 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $818,732,000 after acquiring an additional 153,459 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,388,266 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $790,731,000 after acquiring an additional 64,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at $647,840,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.92, for a total value of $32,176.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,095.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.77, for a total transaction of $932,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 248,970 shares in the company, valued at $77,372,406.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,638 shares of company stock worth $4,625,423 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $314.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.60, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.78 and a 12-month high of $380.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $271.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.96.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.16 million. Illumina had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $341.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $345.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $327.35.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.