Certified Advisory Corp Sells 4,489 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Certified Advisory Corp lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,489 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 620,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,670,000 after purchasing an additional 120,526 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 22.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,513 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 204,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after acquiring an additional 15,556 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 149,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $893,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $28.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.71 and a 200 day moving average of $32.15. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $21.77 and a 52 week high of $35.45.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

