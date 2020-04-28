Certified Advisory Corp Has $789,000 Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 81.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $82.56 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $82.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

