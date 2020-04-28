Baystate Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,378 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 0.7% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Apple by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 10,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL opened at $283.17 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.27 and a twelve month high of $327.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,237.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.52.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Apple in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Apple from $360.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Apple from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.19.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,812,159. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.