Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,846 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,933 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,615 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 575,277 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $107,409,000 after buying an additional 11,095 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 19,601 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HD opened at $217.76 on Tuesday. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $247.36. The company has a market capitalization of $235.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $193.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HD. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Home Depot from $233.00 to $228.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Home Depot from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.24.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

