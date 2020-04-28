BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Raises Stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,447 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $2,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 67.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

In other news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $2,997,496.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,074,808.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MCD shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $191.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $212.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.68.

Mcdonald’s stock opened at $185.89 on Tuesday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $221.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.17. The firm has a market cap of $137.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.62.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Further Reading: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.