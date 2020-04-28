Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 1,442 Shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.26% of Consolidated Water worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Consolidated Water by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Water during the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 904.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 12,189 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Water during the 4th quarter valued at about $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard Finlay bought 3,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.97 per share, for a total transaction of $49,790.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 11,112 shares of company stock valued at $162,065 over the last 90 days. 4.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Consolidated Water stock opened at $15.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.92 million, a PE ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.40. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $18.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.34. The company has a current ratio of 8.98, a quick ratio of 8.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). Consolidated Water had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 5.39%. As a group, analysts predict that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.71%.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Consolidated Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

