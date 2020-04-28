Cubic Asset Management LLC Has $256,000 Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Cubic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,586 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 57.8% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Investments bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 117.1% in the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 241 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $1,428,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,090 shares in the company, valued at $30,210,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total transaction of $1,161,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,556.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,619,389. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $217.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Guggenheim cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.89.

V stock opened at $171.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $328.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $214.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.88.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

