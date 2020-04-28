Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Buys 155 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000.

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $236.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.70. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $179.45 and a one year high of $273.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

