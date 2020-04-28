Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 128.3% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SWKS. Argus upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Charter Equity upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. B. Riley raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.50.

SWKS stock opened at $98.38 on Tuesday. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $66.29 and a twelve month high of $128.48. The company has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.40. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.