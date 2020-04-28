Hartford Investment Management Co. Acquires 32,281 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 53.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 92,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,281 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NLOK. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 93.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NLOK shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock to $17.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of NortonLifeLock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.44.

Shares of NASDAQ NLOK opened at $21.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 3.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.64. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $28.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.39 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 100.76% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

