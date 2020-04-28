Hartford Investment Management Co. Grows Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 752 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NTRS. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 167.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 266,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,874,000 after buying an additional 166,740 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 10,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 4,283 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,709 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Northern Trust from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $124.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.08.

Shares of NTRS opened at $79.91 on Tuesday. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $60.67 and a 52-week high of $110.48. The company has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.23%.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total transaction of $325,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 32,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total value of $3,343,665.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,668 shares of company stock valued at $4,163,654. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

