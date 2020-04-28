TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Stock Position Raised by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

In other news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.44, for a total value of $7,763,198.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Small purchased 244,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $466.83 per share, for a total transaction of $114,010,623.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TDG. Vertical Research cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $317.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $589.13 to $693.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on TransDigm Group from $620.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $531.85.

NYSE TDG opened at $317.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $340.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $520.27. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $200.06 and a fifty-two week high of $673.51.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 45.77% and a net margin of 13.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.