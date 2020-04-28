FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Purchased by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in FleetCor Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FleetCor Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FleetCor Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in FleetCor Technologies by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in FleetCor Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

FLT opened at $232.26 on Tuesday. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.51 and a 12 month high of $329.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $211.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.04.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.04. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 33.79%. The firm had revenue of $698.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Cfra upped their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $220.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $350.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $346.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. FleetCor Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.19.

In other FleetCor Technologies news, CEO Armando Lins Netto sold 21,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.44, for a total transaction of $6,810,349.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,603,983.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Steven Sloan sold 2,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.59, for a total value of $954,866.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,351,710.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,393 shares of company stock worth $18,138,045. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

