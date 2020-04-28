Hartford Investment Management Co. Grows Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,586 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTD. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 441 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,466 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,598,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 72,610 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 15,748 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. 96.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $735.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $579.40 and a 12 month high of $873.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $682.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $733.66.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.68 by $0.10. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 118.08%. The business had revenue of $843.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $775.00 to $690.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $845.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $786.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $720.00 to $680.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $712.44.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.49, for a total value of $7,262,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,695,367.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 5,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $780.65, for a total transaction of $4,070,309.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,679,405.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,678 shares of company stock valued at $12,076,167 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

