LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) has received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also assigned LCNB an industry rank of 226 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

LCNB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut LCNB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in LCNB by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. bought a new position in LCNB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in LCNB by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 6,052 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LCNB during the fourth quarter worth $293,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of LCNB by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 36.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LCNB stock opened at $14.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.76. LCNB has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $19.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.75.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $18.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.53 million. LCNB had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 22.24%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LCNB will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

