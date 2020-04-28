Brokerages Anticipate InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) to Announce $0.28 Earnings Per Share

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $6.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.28 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . an industry rank of 73 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine lowered InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

In related news, major shareholder Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 118,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $820,113.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Michael Mauer sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total value of $39,729.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 336,440 shares of company stock valued at $2,485,381. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICMB. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 222,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 13,284 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 312,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 32,577 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 663,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after buying an additional 95,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ICMB opened at $4.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $66.58 million, a P/E ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 1.79. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $7.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.62 and a 200-day moving average of $6.14.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 million. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . had a positive return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. Analysts predict that InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.66%. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .’s payout ratio is presently 101.01%.

About InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (ICMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.