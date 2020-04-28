Zacks: Sorl Auto Parts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SORL) Given $4.72 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Sorl Auto Parts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SORL) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus target price of $4.72 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.14 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Sorl Auto Parts an industry rank of 227 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

SORL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Greenridge Global assumed coverage on Sorl Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.72 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sorl Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sorl Auto Parts during the fourth quarter valued at $307,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Sorl Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sorl Auto Parts in the fourth quarter worth about $428,000. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SORL opened at $4.45 on Tuesday. Sorl Auto Parts has a one year low of $2.71 and a one year high of $4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 2.08.

Sorl Auto Parts Company Profile

SORL Auto Parts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes automotive brake systems and other safety related auto parts to automotive original equipment manufacturers and the related aftermarket in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Commercial Vehicles Brake Systems and Passenger Vehicles Brake Systems.

