Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) Given $9.00 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) have received a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. Colony Credit Real Estate’s rating score has declined by 33.3% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $9.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.29 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Colony Credit Real Estate an industry rank of 169 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colony Credit Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Colony Credit Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Colony Credit Real Estate from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd.

Shares of NYSE CLNC opened at $4.55 on Tuesday. Colony Credit Real Estate has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $16.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $25.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.50 million. Colony Credit Real Estate had a positive return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 424.37%. On average, equities analysts predict that Colony Credit Real Estate will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 26.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Colony Credit Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -333.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLNC. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in Colony Credit Real Estate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Colony Credit Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 199.5% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Colony Credit Real Estate

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

