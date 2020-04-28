Zacks: Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price target of $17.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.15 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Consolidated Water an industry rank of 56 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Consolidated Water alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Consolidated Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th.

Shares of Consolidated Water stock opened at $15.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.58 and a current ratio of 8.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.89 and a 200 day moving average of $16.34. Consolidated Water has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.83.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 17.70%. Analysts forecast that Consolidated Water will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.71%.

In other news, Director Richard Finlay bought 5,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.39 per share, with a total value of $78,353.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,380.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 11,112 shares of company stock worth $162,065. Insiders own 4.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWCO. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Consolidated Water in the 4th quarter worth $5,509,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Water by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 32,482 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Consolidated Water during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 9,299 shares during the last quarter. 55.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

Further Reading: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Consolidated Water (CWCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.