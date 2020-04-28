Magic Software Enterprises Ltd (NASDAQ:MGIC) Short Interest Up 358.8% in April

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd (NASDAQ:MGIC) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, an increase of 358.8% from the March 31st total of 3,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 45,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Magic Software Enterprises stock opened at $9.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.55. The company has a market cap of $449.65 million, a P/E ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Magic Software Enterprises has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $11.53.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $90.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.45 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Magic Software Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 962.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,612 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 19,578 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Magic Software Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $381,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 18,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA increased its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 48,777 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. 10.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MGIC shares. HC Wainwright lowered Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and IT outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

