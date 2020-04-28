Chesnara (LON:CSN) Given “Hold” Rating at Peel Hunt

Chesnara (LON:CSN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON CSN opened at GBX 322 ($4.24) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 285.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 294.94. Chesnara has a twelve month low of GBX 200 ($2.63) and a twelve month high of GBX 382 ($5.02). The stock has a market cap of $480.20 million and a PE ratio of 8.56. The company has a current ratio of 41.87, a quick ratio of 40.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.79.

Chesnara Company Profile

Chesnara plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in life assurance and pension businesses primarily in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Sweden. The company operates through CA, Movestic, Waard Group, and Scildon segments. It underwrites life risks, such as death, disability, health, and accident; and provides a portfolio of investment contracts for the savings and retirement needs of customers through asset management.

