Chesnara (LON:CSN) Given “Hold” Rating at Peel Hunt

Chesnara (LON:CSN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
LON CSN opened at GBX 322 ($4.24) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 285.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 294.94. Chesnara has a twelve month low of GBX 200 ($2.63) and a twelve month high of GBX 382 ($5.02). The stock has a market cap of $480.20 million and a PE ratio of 8.56. The company has a current ratio of 41.87, a quick ratio of 40.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.79.
Chesnara Company Profile
