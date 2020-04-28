Burford Capital (LON:BUR) Given Buy Rating at Liberum Capital

Burford Capital (LON:BUR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BUR. Berenberg Bank upgraded Burford Capital to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Peel Hunt lowered Burford Capital to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Burford Capital from GBX 2,400 ($31.57) to GBX 800 ($10.52) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,173 ($15.43).

BUR stock opened at GBX 485.10 ($6.38) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 373.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 639.05. Burford Capital has a 12-month low of GBX 250.43 ($3.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,808 ($23.78). The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.33. The company has a market cap of $8.90 million and a PE ratio of 2.84.

Burford Capital Limited is a global finance company focused on law. The Company provides investment capital, investment management, financing and risk solutions with a focus on the litigation and arbitration sector. The Company’s segments include provision of litigation investment, provision of litigation insurance, exploration of new initiatives related to application of capital to the litigation and arbitration sector until such time as those initiatives mature into full-fledged independent segments and investment management activities.

