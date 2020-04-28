Sabre Insurance Group’s (SBRE) “Add” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE)‘s stock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabre Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 290.50 ($3.82).

SBRE opened at GBX 290 ($3.81) on Tuesday. Sabre Insurance Group has a 12-month low of GBX 155.64 ($2.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 340 ($4.47). The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.00 million and a PE ratio of 15.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 271.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 294.46.

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including the Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.

