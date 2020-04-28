Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €51.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) received a €51.00 ($59.30) price objective from stock analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on KGX. Morgan Stanley set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on Kion Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($67.44) target price on Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective on Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kion Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €54.63 ($63.52).

KGX opened at €42.69 ($49.64) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €41.15 and a 200-day moving average of €54.11. Kion Group has a 12-month low of €57.87 ($67.29) and a 12-month high of €81.82 ($95.14).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

