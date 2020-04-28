Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Ricardo (LON:RCDO)

Ricardo (LON:RCDO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt lowered Ricardo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Ricardo from GBX 770 ($10.13) to GBX 470 ($6.18) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

Ricardo stock opened at GBX 381 ($5.01) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 423.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 644.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.82. The stock has a market cap of $206.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.11. Ricardo has a 12 month low of GBX 286.93 ($3.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 846 ($11.13).

Ricardo plc primarily provides engineering, technical, environmental, and strategic consultancy services for transportation original equipment manufacturers and operators, energy companies, financial institutions, and government agencies. The company operates through Technical Consulting and Performance Products segments.

