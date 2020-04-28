Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2020

Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

SLP stock opened at GBX 43.77 ($0.58) on Tuesday. Sylvania Platinum has a 1-year low of GBX 24 ($0.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 67 ($0.88). The firm has a market cap of $119.78 million and a P/E ratio of 3.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 38.95 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 40.65. The company has a current ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

About Sylvania Platinum

Sylvania Platinum Limited engages in the exploration of mineral properties in South Africa and Mauritius. It primarily extracts for platinum group based metals, such as platinum, palladium, and rhodium. The company holds interests in the Sylvania dump operations, as well as Northern Limb, Grasvally, and Volspruit projects.

