Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
SLP stock opened at GBX 43.77 ($0.58) on Tuesday. Sylvania Platinum has a 1-year low of GBX 24 ($0.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 67 ($0.88). The firm has a market cap of $119.78 million and a P/E ratio of 3.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 38.95 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 40.65. The company has a current ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
About Sylvania Platinum
See Also: Hedge Funds Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Sylvania Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvania Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.