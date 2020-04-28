Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Intertek Group from GBX 6,300 ($82.87) to GBX 5,350 ($70.38) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Societe Generale raised Intertek Group to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 5,250 ($69.06) to GBX 4,420 ($58.14) in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 5,600 ($73.66) target price (down previously from GBX 5,700 ($74.98)) on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Intertek Group from GBX 5,300 ($69.72) to GBX 4,350 ($57.22) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intertek Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,076 ($66.77).

Shares of LON ITRK opened at GBX 4,734 ($62.27) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.93, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.07. Intertek Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 56.22 ($0.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,178 ($81.27). The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion and a PE ratio of 24.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,678.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5,359.34.

In other Intertek Group news, insider Andre Lacroix sold 33,970 shares of Intertek Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,662 ($61.33), for a total value of £1,583,681.40 ($2,083,243.09). Also, insider Lena Wilson bought 389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4,710 ($61.96) per share, for a total transaction of £18,321.90 ($24,101.42).

About Intertek Group

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

