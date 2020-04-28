HSBC (LON:HSBA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

HSBC (LON:HSBA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HSBA. Credit Suisse Group lowered HSBC to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 635 ($8.35) to GBX 515 ($6.77) in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.84) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.92) price objective (down previously from GBX 530 ($6.97)) on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on HSBC from GBX 570 ($7.50) to GBX 510 ($6.71) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 790 ($10.39) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. HSBC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 522 ($6.87).

HSBC stock opened at GBX 412.95 ($5.43) on Tuesday. HSBC has a 12 month low of GBX 5.76 ($0.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 741 ($9.75). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 446.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 546.68. The firm has a market cap of $84.64 billion and a PE ratio of 13.89.

In other HSBC news, insider Ewen Stevenson sold 45,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 562 ($7.39), for a total value of £254,108.30 ($334,265.06). Also, insider John Hinshaw sold 6,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 551 ($7.25), for a total value of £35,429.30 ($46,605.24). Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,640 shares of company stock valued at $64,454,610.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

