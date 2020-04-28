Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DLG. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 330 ($4.34) to GBX 350 ($4.60) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 415 ($5.46) to GBX 375 ($4.93) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Monday, April 20th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 336 ($4.42).

DLG opened at GBX 274.40 ($3.61) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion and a PE ratio of 9.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 272.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 300.61. Direct Line Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 225.40 ($2.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 355 ($4.67).

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers personal motor, home, and rescue insurance products, as well as other personal line insurance products, including travel, pet, and creditor products; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

