Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2020

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PHNX. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 904 ($11.89) to GBX 786 ($10.34) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 760 ($10.00) to GBX 690 ($9.08) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 770 ($10.13) to GBX 710 ($9.34) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Phoenix Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 689.80 ($9.07).

Shares of LON PHNX opened at GBX 584.20 ($7.68) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 574.97 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 696.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.93. Phoenix Group has a 12-month low of GBX 459.05 ($6.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 806 ($10.60).

In related news, insider Jim McConville sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 603 ($7.93), for a total transaction of £265,320 ($349,013.42). Also, insider Kory Sorenson purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 475 ($6.25) per share, for a total transaction of £5,700 ($7,498.03).

About Phoenix Group

Phoenix Group Holdings, a closed life assurance fund consolidator, acquires and manages closed life and pension funds primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It also provides financing services. The company was formerly known as Pearl Group and changed its name to Phoenix Group Holdings in March 2010.

Analyst Recommendations for Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX)

