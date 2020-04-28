Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PHNX. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 904 ($11.89) to GBX 786 ($10.34) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 760 ($10.00) to GBX 690 ($9.08) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 770 ($10.13) to GBX 710 ($9.34) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Phoenix Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 689.80 ($9.07).

Shares of LON PHNX opened at GBX 584.20 ($7.68) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 574.97 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 696.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.93. Phoenix Group has a 12-month low of GBX 459.05 ($6.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 806 ($10.60).

In related news, insider Jim McConville sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 603 ($7.93), for a total transaction of £265,320 ($349,013.42). Also, insider Kory Sorenson purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 475 ($6.25) per share, for a total transaction of £5,700 ($7,498.03).

About Phoenix Group

Phoenix Group Holdings, a closed life assurance fund consolidator, acquires and manages closed life and pension funds primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It also provides financing services. The company was formerly known as Pearl Group and changed its name to Phoenix Group Holdings in March 2010.

