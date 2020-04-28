RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Peel Hunt in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

RSA has been the topic of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of RSA Insurance Group from GBX 630 ($8.29) to GBX 610 ($8.02) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of RSA Insurance Group from GBX 690 ($9.08) to GBX 540 ($7.10) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a report on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 580.85 ($7.64).

RSA Insurance Group stock opened at GBX 355.70 ($4.68) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 387.94 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 507.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11. RSA Insurance Group has a 52-week low of GBX 321.20 ($4.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 736.84 ($9.69).

RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported GBX 39.40 ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 40.70 ($0.54) by GBX (1.30) (($0.02)). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RSA Insurance Group will post 4941.5752767 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sonia Baxendale acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 671 ($8.83) per share, with a total value of £13,420 ($17,653.25).

RSA Insurance Group Company Profile

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

