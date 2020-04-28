RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Peel Hunt in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
RSA has been the topic of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of RSA Insurance Group from GBX 630 ($8.29) to GBX 610 ($8.02) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of RSA Insurance Group from GBX 690 ($9.08) to GBX 540 ($7.10) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a report on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 580.85 ($7.64).
RSA Insurance Group stock opened at GBX 355.70 ($4.68) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 387.94 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 507.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11. RSA Insurance Group has a 52-week low of GBX 321.20 ($4.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 736.84 ($9.69).
In related news, insider Sonia Baxendale acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 671 ($8.83) per share, with a total value of £13,420 ($17,653.25).
RSA Insurance Group Company Profile
RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.
