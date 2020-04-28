Barclays Reiterates €120.30 Price Target for Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1)

Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) has been assigned a €120.30 ($139.88) target price by equities research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 14.50% from the stock’s previous close.

HNR1 has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €172.00 ($200.00) target price on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €123.00 ($143.02) price target on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €122.00 ($141.86) price target on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hannover Re in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €135.89 ($158.01).

HNR1 opened at €140.70 ($163.60) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €129.20 and its 200 day moving average is €160.56. Hannover Re has a fifty-two week low of €94.75 ($110.17) and a fifty-two week high of €116.37 ($135.31).

Hannover Re Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

