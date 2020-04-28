Lancashire (LON:LRE) Earns “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

Lancashire (LON:LRE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on LRE. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Lancashire from GBX 775 ($10.19) to GBX 725 ($9.54) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Lancashire from GBX 678 ($8.92) to GBX 669 ($8.80) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lancashire from GBX 695 ($9.14) to GBX 700 ($9.21) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 870 ($11.44) price objective (up from GBX 830 ($10.92)) on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 693.67 ($9.12).

LON:LRE opened at GBX 587 ($7.72) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 611.27 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 707.94. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 10.12. Lancashire has a one year low of GBX 481 ($6.33) and a one year high of GBX 827 ($10.88).

In related news, insider Alex Maloney sold 12,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 764 ($10.05), for a total transaction of £96,424.44 ($126,840.88). Also, insider Elaine Whelan sold 728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 799 ($10.51), for a total transaction of £5,816.72 ($7,651.57).

Lancashire Company Profile

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lloyd's. It offers aviation insurance solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

