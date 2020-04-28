HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given a GBX 790 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

HSBC (LON:HSBA) has been assigned a GBX 790 ($10.39) price objective by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 91.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HSBA. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.92) price target (down from GBX 530 ($6.97)) on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on HSBC from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 745 ($9.80) and set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Societe Generale cut HSBC to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 450 ($5.92) in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 522 ($6.87).

LON HSBA opened at GBX 412.95 ($5.43) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $84.64 billion and a PE ratio of 13.95. HSBC has a twelve month low of GBX 5.76 ($0.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 741 ($9.75). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 446.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 546.68.

In other HSBC news, insider John Hinshaw sold 6,430 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 551 ($7.25), for a total value of £35,429.30 ($46,605.24). Also, insider Noel Quinn sold 8,237 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 482 ($6.34), for a total value of £39,702.34 ($52,226.18). Insiders have sold a total of 129,640 shares of company stock worth $64,454,610 in the last three months.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

