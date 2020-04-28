Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) a €3.65 Price Target

Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) has been given a €3.65 ($4.24) target price by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €3.70 ($4.30) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank set a €3.80 ($4.42) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.80 ($5.58) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group set a €4.50 ($5.23) target price on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €3.25 ($3.78) target price on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €3.88 ($4.51).

Nokia Oyj has a 52 week low of €3.81 ($4.43) and a 52 week high of €5.95 ($6.92).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

