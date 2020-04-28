Hastings Group’s (HSTG) “Add” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Hastings Group (LON:HSTG)‘s stock had its “add” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HSTG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Hastings Group from GBX 155 ($2.04) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Hastings Group from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 175 ($2.30) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Hastings Group from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 175 ($2.30) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hastings Group in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hastings Group in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 197.57 ($2.60).

LON HSTG opened at GBX 194.10 ($2.55) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 177.75 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 179.57. Hastings Group has a 12-month low of GBX 136.50 ($1.80) and a 12-month high of GBX 223 ($2.93). The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.31.

In related news, insider Toby van der Meer purchased 31,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 161 ($2.12) per share, with a total value of £50,069.39 ($65,863.44).

Hastings Group Company Profile

Hastings Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites general insurance products in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the underwriting and brokerage of car, van, bike, and home insurance under various brands, including Hastings Direct, Hastings PREMIER, Hastings ESSENTIAL, Hastings Direct SmartMiles, InsurePink, and People's Choice.

