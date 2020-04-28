Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Downgraded to Sell at UBS Group

Bunzl (LON:BNZL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They presently have a GBX 1,500 ($19.73) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 2,150 ($28.28). UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 11.79% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Bunzl to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 1,700 ($22.36) to GBX 1,550 ($20.39) in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bunzl from GBX 1,700 ($22.36) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,450 ($32.23) to GBX 1,780 ($23.41) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Bunzl to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 2,000 ($26.31) to GBX 1,195 ($15.72) in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bunzl has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,809.50 ($23.80).

Get Bunzl alerts:

Shares of BNZL stock opened at GBX 1,700.50 ($22.37) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.59, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,609.94 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,923.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36. Bunzl has a 52-week low of GBX 1,242 ($16.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,354 ($30.97).

Bunzl (LON:BNZL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported GBX 132.20 ($1.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 127.70 ($1.68) by GBX 4.50 ($0.06). Sell-side analysts predict that Bunzl will post 12979.4266057 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 2,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,688 ($22.20), for a total transaction of £40,714.56 ($53,557.70).

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

See Also: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.